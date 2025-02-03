ICC ACCUSED of Corruption, Sunil Gavaskar SLAMS Gautam Gambhir-Suryakumar Yadav Over Rana-Dube Concussion Controversy

Was the apex body of cricket, the International Cricket Council bias over the concussion controversy featuring Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana? As per match referee Chris Broad, the ICC was bias and the corruption showed. The incident took place in the fourth T20I when India was permitted to swap Shivam Dube with Harshit Rana as a concussion sub. This move sparked a controversy after both cricketers played a crucial part in the win. Most reckoned that the replacement was not like-for-like and that has stirred a row.

'Why are the ICC returning to the ‘bad old days’

"Independent match officials were brought in to stop situations like this! Why are the ICC returning to the 'bad old days' of bias and corruption?," Broad said on X.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar slammed head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for the move.

‘England has every reason to feel done in’

He wrote: "In the Pune game, Dube batted right till the end after having got hit on the helmet earlier, so clearly, he was not concussed. So, allowing a concussion substitute itself was not correct. Yes, there could have been a substitute in case he had strained a muscle while batting, but that would have been only for fielding and he could not have bowled.

“Even by the most generous stretching of the like for like term, there was nothing such between Dube and Rana. With tongue firmly in cheek, one can say that they are the same height and have the same standard in fielding. Otherwise, there's nothing like for like as far as they are concerned. England has every reason to feel done in. This Indian team is a superb team and doesn't need its wins to get tarnished by such acts.”