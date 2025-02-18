Updated 18:41 IST, February 18th 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From James Anderson To Brett Lee, Here's A List Of Top 10 Highest Wicket Takers
The much anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to kick off on February 19 when Pakistan host New Zealand in the tournament opener.
Champions Trophy 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected to open up a new avenue for the bowlers. India are scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai while the remaining tournament will be conducted in Pakistan across three venues.
Eight teams will be vying for the coveted Champions Trophy title which is returning after an eight-year hiatus, Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Group B comprises Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.
Batters have always played the prime role in ODi cricket but without proper assistance from the bowlers, it would be very difficult for any team to cross the final hurdle. In this edition, several debutant bowlers will be eager to prove their worth on the bigger stage.
Now let's have a look at the top wicket-takers in Champions Trophy history.
List On Top Wicket-takers In Champions Trophy
- Kyle Mills: The former New Zealand bowler tops the list. He picked up 28 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 4.29.
- Lasith Malinga: The Sri Lankan speedster is in second place with 25 wickets in 16 matches. He had an impressive economy rate of 5.31.
- Muttiah Muralitharan: Next on the list is the Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. The spinner claimed 24 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 3.60.
- Brett Lee: The Australian fast bowler is 4th on the list. He accumulated 22 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 4.79.
- Glenn McGrath: One of the greatest fast bowlers, Glenn McGrath amassed 21 wickets in 12 Champions Trophy matches. He registered an economy rate of 4.03.
- James Anderson: The England fast bowler took 21 wickets in 12 Champions Trophy matches at an economy rate of 4.50.
- Jacques Kallis: One of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, Jacques Kallis picked up 20 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 4.92.
- Mervyn Dillon: West Indies fast bowler Mervyn Dillon picked up 19 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 4.66.
- Chaminda Vaas: One of the most threatening left-arm pacers, Chaminda Vaas had 18 scalps in 16 matches at an economy rate of 3.93.
- Daniel Vettori: The second spinner on this list, Daniel Vettori picked up 18 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 3.65
