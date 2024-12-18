PCB Chief Invites Saudi Counterpart to Watch ICC CT 25 Matches in Pakistan

Amid all the speculation around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has invited his Saudi counterpart for the marquee event. Naqvi met Prince Saud bin Mashal Al-Saud in Riyadh and that is where he invited. It is surprising to see Naqvi inviting guests to Pakistan to watch the Champions Trophy when the schedule is not yet released. Reports suggest that the International Cricket Council would be making a formal announcement of the schedule by the end of the week. Reports also claim that the PCB has eventually accepted the hybrid model which means India would be playing their games in Dubai. In case, India reaches the knockout stages, then they will continue to play their matches in Dubai.

NAQVI'S COUNTER TO BCCI'S HYBRID MODEL

Naqvi, who has been reluctant about the ‘hybrid’ model, has placed a counter. The PCB chief has proposed a fusion model, as per which, Pakistan will also not travel to India in case India is hosting an ICC event. Reports claim that the BCCI has agreed to this, but are reluctant about permitting Pakistan to play in another country in case they reach the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, the tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model. In case, Pakistan decide to opt out of the event, they would succumb to massive financial losses.