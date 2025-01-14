ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Rachin Ravindra Predicts Finalists and it is Not India or Pakistan

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra is expected to play a big role in New Zealand's Champions Trophy campaign. He is expected to fire like he did in the 2023 ODI World Cup where he amassed more than 500 runs for the Black Caps. Rachin's efforts helped the New Zealand side make it to the semi-final in that tournament in India. Rachin, in a video shared by ICC on Instagram, has gone on to predict the two finalists of the event. While it is surprising that he does not believe either India or Pakistan will make the summit clash. He reckons it could be a Trans-Tasman final featuring New Zealand and Australia.

‘Hopefully it’ll be a Trans-Tasman derby’

“It’s always very hard to predict (finalists) that because you always want to say New Zealand because you’re involved. So hopefully we’re there. I mean, we’ll take it game by game, and the other groups, it’s pretty hard to count out people like Australia. I think they’re a really good team, and they’ve shown how strong they are in all formats. Current holders of the ODI World Cup too. So hopefully it’ll be a Trans-Tasman derby. But, we’ll take it game by game and see what happens."

Claiming that he loves the format, Rachin admitted that he was eager to feature in the marquee event.

‘Think the format is amazing’