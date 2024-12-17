Rawalpindi Stadium Set to Lose It's Hosting Rights Due to THIS Reason - REPORT

With the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 still in uncertainty, the latest report suggests that Rawalpindi stadium is set to lose the hosting rights. This may happen because as per reports the Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted the ‘hybrid’ model which means India will play it's matches in Dubai. Only three venues can be allocated for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy and it was Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. But, with Dubai entering the fray, Rawalpindi stadium may miss out hosting CT 25 matches. This move will hurt the PCB because a lot of money was spent to renovate the iconic stadium.

FUSION FORMULA

The PCB and the BCCI have reportedly agreed on a “fusion formula” that allows both teams to participate in ICC events without hosting matches in each other’s countries. Under this arrangement, Pakistan will play its matches in India at neutral venues until 2027, with India doing the same for tournaments held in Pakistan.

This agreement will apply to upcoming ICC events, including the Asia Cup in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026, both of which are set to be hosted by India.

What's Jay Shah Upto?

It is no secret that newly-appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah was in Brisbane last week to attend the 2032 Olympics meet with the organisers and it is believed that he had virtual meetings with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi - then what is causing the delay?

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION