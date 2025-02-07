ICC Dissatisfied With Gigantic LED Display Placement At Karachi Stadium, Urges PCB to Compensate Fans | Reports

The Pakistan region has been head over heels to gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] could not meet the previous deadlines for stadium completion, they have been putting strong efforts into preparing the three big venues for the tournament, where the group stage matches will be played. The Board has made some key upgrades to enhance the experience of the fans who will be watching the matches in the venue. But ahead of the marquee ICC competition, the International Cricket Council has rebuked the PCB over the installation of structures at the Karachi Stadium as it could disrupt the fans' experience.

ICC Rebukes PCB Over Giant LED Placement In Karachi, Wants Them To Compensate Affected Fans | Reports

To enhance the fans' experience, the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] decided to build two gigantic LED screens at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. But their placement has been done in such a way which could hamper a fan's view of the pitch. However, the upgrades did not sit well with the International Cricket Council [ICC], as they have pulled up the PCB for going super extravagant with the upgrades and possibly damaging disrupting fans' view of the pitch instead of improving them.

According to Revsportz, the ICC has reportedly taken up the issue with the giant screens and has instructed the PCB to be ready to fully reimburse anyone whose view would be blocked because of the giant LED screens built during the Karachi Stadium upgrades. The Pakistani Cricket Board has landed on thin ice with its decisions, and it is not the first time that they have been embroiled in a controversy. From failing to bring Team India to Pakistan to not completing the stadium's construction by the original deadline, they have consistently been criticised.

Pakistan To Open New Stadium With Tri-Nation Series