ICC Honours Smriti Mandhana For Her Heroics In 2024, Names Star India Batter Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana's career peaked in 2024 as she kept on delivering stellar performances on a consistent basis. The Indian southpaw scored a total of 747 runs from 13 innings. Mandhana also registered a strike rate in excess of 90 in a season that was nothing less than a memorable one. Mandhana ended up scoring two centuries against the Proteas in June 2024 which built the base of her strong season. She scored two centuries later and continued to remain in great touch up until December 2024.

In the series against South Africa that she played in June last year, Mandhana notched up 343 runs and was also honoured with the 'Player of the Series' award. Mandhana also scored a 100 in the final match of India’s home series against New Zealand which was played just after the culmination of the Women's T20 World Cup.

ICC Names Mandhana Women's ODI Cricketer Of The Year

Smriti Mandhana, was named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. She put several batting stalwarts, including the likes of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, England's Tammy Beaumont (554) and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, to shade. Her tally was the highest among the leading run-getters in Women's ODIs last year, way ahead of Wolvaardt (697), Beaumont (554) and Matthews (469).

She scored four ODI centuries, a record in the women's game, and found the boundary more than a hundred times in the year, hitting 95 fours and six maximums. The 28-year-old cricketer's runs came at an average of 57.86 and an impressive strike rate of 95.15.

Mandhana's Heroics In 2024

Though Mandhana's superb 105 at the WACA in Perth came in a losing cause, it was her effort that pushed the defending world champions closer to the target. Despite India struggling to score runs and wickets falling at the other end, Mandhana remained steadfast on a drying wicket unleashing her array of strokes, hitting 14 fours and one six in her impressive century, which came off 109 balls.