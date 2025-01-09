ICC Intervenes To Verify PCB's Tall Claims, Apex Body's Delegation Inspects National Bank Stadium for CT 2025

With over a month to go for the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) currently finds itself surrounded with controversies. The PCB has been scrutinized heavily for not being able to able to complete the construction of the stadiums in time and it has left the fate of the Champions Trophy hanging in balance. The Champions Trophy kickstarts on February 19, 2025 with the first match of the series scheduled to be played between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Champions Trophy will be played in the 'Hybrid Model' and India will play all their matches in Dubai. The PCB had tried to maintain a firm stand of not allowing the Champions Trophy to be held in a Hybrid Model, but they had no answers to India's concerns which majorly revolved around the security issues in Pakistan. The PCB is now under fire for the condition of their stadiums which are supposed to host the Champions Trophy matches. The deadline to complete the developmental work is January 25, 2025

ICC Delegation Inspects National Bank Stadium

The stakeholders of the Champions Trophy were already unimpressed with the ICC due to the delay in the announcement of the schedule. But things have become even more worse now. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently posted a video in which the Gadaffi Stadium was seen in shambles. Republic has learnt that a six-member delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) visited the National Bank Stadium on January 9, 2025.

The delegation assessed PCB's preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. The delegation comprises of key ICC members which includes the likes officials, broadcasters and logistics personnel. The purpose of visit is being perceived as ICC's efforts to ensure the fact that the arrangements at the venue are well in place.

Pakistan Eye Second Consecutive Champions Trophy Win