ICC Rankings: 'Zimbabar' Meme Resurfaces After Shubman Gill Dethrones Pakistan's Babar Azam To Become No. 1 Ranked ODI Batter

ICC Rankings: Just before the start of the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025, Shubman Gill has dethroned former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to become the number one-ranked batter in the One Day International format. Pakistan are locking horns with New Zealand in the opening game of the Champions Trophy, whereas India are scheduled to play their first game in the ongoing CT 2025 against neighbours and arch-rivals Bangladesh.

Much ahead of the start of the Champions Trophy, India were playing a three-match ODI series against Jos Buttler's England and Pakistan were playing a tri-nation series against the likes of New Zealand and South Africa. Indian vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill scored a total of 259 runs at an average of 86.33 and Babar Azam on the other hand could score only 62 runs at a dismal average of 20.67. Despite his dismal form, Babar Azam will continue to open for Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Babar Azam Mercilessly Trolled After Shubman Gill Dethrones Him

Shubman Gill's stellar form in the recent time has shaken up the ICC ODI Rankings right at the start of the ongoing Champions Trophy. This is the second time that the newly-appointed Indian vice-captain has held the number one spot. Gill had dethroned Babar once in the past, when the 2023 ODI World Cup was being played. Shubman Gill's stellar century in the third IND vs ENG ODI series propelled him to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Shubman Gill is currently at the top with 796 points, whereas Babar Azam is at the second spot with 773 rating points. Babar is exactly 23 rating points behind Gill. As soon as the International Cricket Council announced the rankings, Netizens trolled the former Pakistan skipper.

The Greatest Rivalry To Reignite In Champions Trophy 2025

