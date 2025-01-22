ICC Reacts to Removal of Pakistan’s Name From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey - REPORT

With BCCI refusing that Team India will sport Pakistan 's name on their Champions Trophy 2025 jersey has sparked a massive controversy. Now, a Pakistani website claims that the ICC, that the apex cricketing body, has reacted to this controversy. The Pakistani website quotes an ICC official who says that it is mandatory for every participating country to have the host nation's name on the jersey. It also quotes that the ICC official says that any violation to this rule could invite trouble.

‘All teams are obligated to comply with this rule’

“It is the responsibility of every team to add the tournament logo to their jerseys. All teams are obligated to comply with this rule,” an ICC source stated as quoted by the Pakistan website.

It is now going to be interesting to see India's stance over this snowballing controversy. Will they eventually have to get ‘Pakistan’ printed on their jersey?

CT 25 DETAILS

The upcoming Champions Trophy will be contested in the 'Hybrid Model' with India scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai. The Gaddafi Stadium in particular continues to be in shambles and the PCB has no concrete justification for this. The construction of the stadiums were expected to be completed by December 2024, but the PCB has failed to live up to its word. The next deadline is January 25 and it would be interesting to see if the ICC gives clearance to the venues for the marquee event.