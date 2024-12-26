Search icon
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ICC Reprimands Virat Kohli, Star India Batter Heavily Fined For His Scuffle With Sam Konstas During Boxing Day test

Published 13:40 IST, December 26th 2024

ICC Reprimands Virat Kohli, Star India Batter Heavily Fined For His Scuffle With Sam Konstas During Boxing Day test

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli | Image: Associated Press

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The ICC has reportedly fined Virat Kohli 20% of his math fees after his altercation with Aussie debutant Sam Konstas.

(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)

Updated 13:51 IST, December 26th 2024

Virat Kohli

