ICC Supremo Jay Shah Arrives In Prayagrag With Family To Attend Maha Kumbh 2025, Receives Warm Welcome

The ICC chairperson Jay Shah took some time from his cricket commitments to participate in the holy Maha Kumbh 2025, which is taking place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The ICC Supremo and his family arrived in the region earlier today to take part in the holy event. Jay Shah's father was also seen at Prayagraj as he took a dip in the holy water at the Triveni Sangam.

ICC President Jay Shah Reaches Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh 2025

Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council [ICC], has arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to attend the renowned Maha Kumbh 2025. Along with his family, the ICC Supremo arrived earlier today at the Prayagraj Airport, and he was welcomed with the warmest reception. The newly appointed ICC chairman was seen wearing traditional orange attire as he walked out of the airport gates. The 36-year-old's father Amit Shah, who is the Minister of Home Affairs of India, is also at the Maha Kumbh and has offered his prayers.

On Sunday, Jay Shah arrived in Ayodhya to visit the famous Hanumangarhi Temple and seek the blessings of the almighty lord Hanuman. He was spotted in traditional Indian attire while offering his prayers.

Saints Bless Jay Shah's Baby Boy At Maha Kumbh 2025

After offering his prayers at the Maha Kumbh 2025, the priests were seen blessing the newborn child of the ICC Chairperson. While being in the arms of his grandfather, Union Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah's little boy received well-wishes and blessings from the priests who were there with the Shah Family.

Jay Shah was previously the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI] and had a successful run before taking over as the ICC chairman from December 1, 2024. On Thursday, Shah was chosen to join the advisory board of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). He is also one of the 13 founding members of the new advisory board for World Cricket Connects, which will be led by MCC president and former captain of Sri Lanka, Kumar Sangakkara.