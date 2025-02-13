ICC Teaches Pakistan Trio Much-Needed Lesson, Issues Sanctions For Misconduct And Display Of Aggression Against South Africa

PAK vs SA Tri-Nation Series: The International Cricket Council have imposed heavy sanctions on Pakistan players Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam for their actions during the Tri-Series match-up against South Africa at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. All of them were found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct, and certain punishments have been levelled on all three cricketers for their actions.

ICC Impose Fine On Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel & Kamran Ghulam

Pakistan Cricket remains on the radar as the Champions Trophy inches closer. With just days left before the tournament, the local cricket board was criticized for missing the deadlines to complete the renovation work before finally finishing the job. With the Tri-Series happening in full swing between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, some of the host team's actions have caused a huge stir. The ICC has also taken necessary steps to reprimand the players involved as Shaheen Afridi, aud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam receive huge penalties for their actions.

"Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which pertains to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.

Umpire Asif Yaqoob talks with Mathew Breetzke and Shaheen Shah Afridi after they exchange words during the tri-series ODI cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Karachi | Image: AP Photo

"In another incident, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10 percent of their match fees for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma following his run-out in the 29th over. Both players were found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," the statement from the ICC read.

Apart from the financial sanctions, all three Pakistan players were also slammed a demerit point each on their disciplinary records. All of them have accepted the imposed sanctions as well.

Why Were The Pakistan Trio Fined?

Shaheen Afridi received a sanction after he obstructed South Africa's Matthew Breetzke's path as he ran between the wicket for runs during the 28th over. It led to a heated argument between the two, leading to the umpire's intervention to diffuse the matter.

On the other hand, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam were seen celebrating too close to South African skipper Temba Bavuma after he lost his wicket due to a run-out on the 29th over.