'100%' - Steve Smith REACTS to Virat Kohli Catch Controversy at SCG

Moments after he claimed to have taken the catch of Virat Kohli , former Australian captain said he was 100 per cent sure he had taken it. The catch of the first ball that Kohli claimed created a controversy after Smith took the catch and claimed it. The umpires referred it to the third umpire and then Kohli was given a reprieve as it was reckoned that Smith grasped it and there was enough evidence to rule it not out.

‘100%, no denying it’

"Did you get your hand underneath that ball?" former England player turned commentator Isa Guha asked Smith?

"100%, no denying it whatsoever. But the umpires made the decision, and we move on," replied Smith.

Eventually, Kohli perished for 17 runs after getting his eye in. Scott Boland got the breakthrough of the former India captain.

'As cricketers, we all think that's out' - Glenn McGrath

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath said on ABC Sport it was a 50/50 call but felt Kohli looked out. "As cricketers, we all think that's out, the ball never really touched the ground. If I'm batting I'm probably happy to walk there, but I'm also happy (for him) to stay."

On Fox Sports, former England captain Michael Vaughan also felt Kohli was out. “You need a little bit of fortune as a batter, and I think Virat Kohli has had that fortune on (his first ball). I think that’s out. Australia should have had their third wicket.”