IND vs AUS 1st Test: Virat Kohli Drops Marnus Labuschagne In Slips, Leaves Jasprit Bumrah Fuming

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test: Virat Kohli is having a tough time in Australia. The Indian batter is not only struggling with the bat, but also on the field. Former India captain Virat Kohli is livewire on the field and is known for stellar fielding apart from his heroics with the bat, but none of it is coming into play. The 1st Test of the IND vs AUS series is being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. The series opener hasn't gone as expected for the Indian batters to say the least.

After the happenings of the IND vs NZ Test series, all eyes are on the Indian Team, especially Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper has always relished the Australian conditions and has thrived under pressure. Kohli is extremely familiar with the Australian conditions, but he continues to fight his luck and technical demons in the ongoing Test series.

Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter At Slips

Team India, courtesy of their lacklustre batting could only manage to score 150 runs in their very first innings of the Test series. With the Australian batters bowling meticulous line and length on a spicy Perth wicket, the Indian batters looked completely clueless. Having a very small total on the board, the Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah took the onus upon himself to deliver with the ball.

After dismissing Australian debutant Nathan McSweeney on 10 runs, the Indian skipper sent a ripper of a delivery to Australia's number three, Marnus Labuschagne. The ball flew straight to Virat Kohli who was stationed at the second slip. Kohli grabbed the catch clinically, but while claiming it, the ball popped out of his hands, which left Jasprit Bumrah unimpressed.

India Crumble At Perth