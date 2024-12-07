Australia Made REQUEST? BIZARRE Reason Behind Blackout at Adelaide Revealed

The lights at the Adelaide Oval went off twice within a span of 10 minutes on the opening day of the second Test surprising one and all. The first delay happened for 25 seconds in the 18th over of the Australian innings followed by another 86 seconds. This happened during the final session of the opening day of the Pink-ball Test on Friday. This incident also forced the commentators to criticise the newly installed LED system. The installation happened in 2023 and hence such an incident was not on the cards.

So, why did it happen?

As per a report on The Age, the incident happened because the Australian team had requested for a net session and the lights had to be turned on.

“According to three sources with knowledge of events, the ground control room at the top of the Western Stand received a request for the net lights to be turned on for a throwdown session as Australia’s top order battled India. But when the computer-operated light settings were adjusted, the ground’s four light towers went out instead, stunning a crowd of 50,186,” The Age reported on Saturday morning.

What Happened When Lights Went Off

Team India players did not look happy with the day as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah looked discontent as he interacted with the on-field umpire. Even Harshit Rana, who was about to bowl a delivery, was not happy with the disruption. But the problem was resolved as the lights came back and the play was resumed. Amid the delay, the fans inside the Oval were quick to turn on the torch of their phones until the floodlights came back in action.

As per the same report, the lights went out for the second time when the ground staff went out to turn the net lights.