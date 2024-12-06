IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Starc Adds New Chapter To His Rivalry With Jaiswal, Gets Him On Very First Ball

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: A lot has been spoken about the Pink Ball Test that is being played in Adelaide. The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a chance for Australia to level the series and nullify Team India's lead in the series. India lead the series 1-0 after their iconic victory at the Optus Stadium, Perth. India are bolstered with the return of three superstars, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin. Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar sit out to make way for the big three.

The Pink Ball Test match and Adelaide will always have a lasting impact on the minds of the Indian cricket fans, one can't really forget the nightmare of 36 all-out. Team India will have the nightmares from that match fresh in their minds. Australia on the other hand only have good memories from the Adelaide Test as they are undefeated on this venue.

Mitchell Starc Starts Adelaide Test In A Thumping Fashion

India won the toss and chose to bat first in the Pink Ball Test. With the clouds hovering around and the Pink cherry darting away everywhere, the Aussies might have fancied their chances of piling the pressure on India. Aussie quick Mitchell Starc was right on the money from the very first ball. Starc steamed in a delivered a peach of a delivery to get Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first ball of the Adelaide Test.

Jaiswal and Starc had few verbal exchanges in the first Test match of the series. Jaiswal even went on to sledge Starc and said that he was bowling extremely slow. The Starc vs Jaiswal rivalry has added a new dimension to the ongoing Test series and it will heat up even more in days to come.

