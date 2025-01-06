Search icon
  • 'Gets Involved...' - AB De Villiers REVEALS Virat Kohli's Biggest Weakness Amid Retirement Rumours

Published 07:25 IST, January 6th 2025

'Gets Involved...' - AB De Villiers REVEALS Virat Kohli's Biggest Weakness Amid Retirement Rumours

It is no secret that Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have been dear friends for over a decade now, so with the former under some pressure, the latter helped.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
AB de Villiers gives Virat Kohli advise | Image: BCCI

It is no secret that Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have been dear friends for over a decade now, so with the former under some pressure, the latter helped. Kohli has been out-of-form for a very long time as per his standards and hhence question marks are being raised over his position in the side. One has to realise Kohli is in the twilight of his career and retirement talks are bound to happen when the bat is not doing the talking. Now, De Villiers, who knows him well has come up with an advise. In a video shared on his social media handle, he urges Kohli to reset his mind. He also advised Kohli to move past on-field battles. 

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli to RETIRE After Sydney Test? REPORT Claims he Wants to...

‘Virat loves the fight’

"I think the thing is to reset your mind every time. Virat loves the fight, but when you're not in the form of your life, it's best to get rid of those things. As a batter, it is to reset every single and understand every ball is an event and just forget about the bowler," de Villiers said in a video he posted on X.

"I think sometimes Virat forgets about that because of his fighting spirit and the nature of the man wanting to be involved and show the whole of India he is there to fight for them," the South African batting legend added.

‘He gets involved too much’

"The skill, experience and greatness of the guy (Kohli) are not an issue. It’s sometimes about the refocus after every single ball. Maybe sometimes he gets involved too much," he added.

ALSO READ: Will Be Sad If Virat Has Played His Last Game In Australia: Cummins

Kohli's BGT

Initially when Kohli hit a century at Perth in the first Test, that raised the hopes but then his form and fortunes turned upside down. Following the Perth game, his scores included 7 and 11 in Adelaide, 3 in Brisbane, 36 and 5 in Melbourne, and 17 and 6 in Sydney.

 

Updated 07:31 IST, January 6th 2025

Virat Kohli

