'Use Google': Jasprit Bumrah Asks Reporter Not To Question His Batting Talent, Drops Cheeky Remark

India vs Australia Test series: India are currently under the pump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series currently might be hanging in a balance with both the teams winning one match each, but the match which is being played in Brisbane currently is testing India's skillsets. Apart from that second innings in Perth, the Indian batters have failed to step up and contribute. The onus to win matches completely falls on Jasprit Bumrah, who has been nothing, but absolutely stellar so far.

As of now, even the Indian bowling looks clueless as compared to the Australian pace attack. The only saving grace for the Indian pace battery has been Jasprit Bumrah who is not having plenty of help from the other end. Harshit Rana, who was included in India's XI in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series was dropped in the third match due to his dismal show in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah Jokes About His Batting Capabilities

The Indian batting, in particular has been under the scanner in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal have failed to reap favourable results India. Over the years, India have failed to bat deep as far as their credentials in Test cricket are concerned. A reporter recently asked Bumrah about his assessment of the Indian batting. The reporter also added that Jasprit might not have been the best person to answer the question, to which Bumrah had a very cheeky answer.

'It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story', replied Bumrah.

Watch The Video Here:

Brisbane Rains Likely To Wash Out India's WTC Hopes