Published 19:57 IST, December 6th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah Enters Elite Indian Fast Bowlers Club After Strong Outing In Adelaide Test vs AUS
After Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja in the Adelaide Test, the bowler made history and joined an elite list of Indian seam bowling legends.
Team India star player Jasprit Bumrah has been in phenomenal form lately as the bowler continues to wreak havoc in the game of cricket. Irrespective of the formats, Bumrah continues to walk the talk and present his brilliance in front of the fans. The seam bowler continues to make history as he sets a new record after taking a wicket on day one of the India vs Australia Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.
Jasprit Bumrah Enters Record Books, Joins Elite List Of Seam Bowling Legends
Jasprit Bumrah gave Team India a breakthrough after he took out Australia opener Usman Khawaja from the play. The seam bowler forced an edge off Usman Khawaja, and skipper Rohit Sharma comfortably took the catch while at the slips. He handed the team its sole breakthrough of the day on the first day of the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussie opener's wicket would mark his 50th dismissal in the 2024 calendar year.
After becoming only the third quick to take more than 50 Test wickets in a single year, Bumrah made a name for himself as one of the best Indian seamers in red-ball cricket. Only Zaheer Khan and former India skipper Kapil Dev were allowed to play in this exclusive club before the 30-year-old.
Kapil Dev was the first Indian seamer to do so in 1979, with 74 scalps to his credit. He replicated his stunning form in 1983 by taking 75 years wicket, which is the only Indian pacer to have taken more than 50 wickets in a calendar year twice. Zaheer then joined the club in 2002, having taken 51 wickets in a calendar year. Bumrah joined the club after 22 years and follows Zaheer on the exclusive list.
Buoyant Australia Overwhelms Team India While Bumrah Secures Lone Wicket
Australia batted steadily in their opening innings and now appears to be on the verge of taking the lead at the end of day one. Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja appeared to be playing well. However, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Khawaja, giving India their first breakthrough. However, McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne continued to bat through the third session, forming a solid partnership that kept the Australians undefeated. To break them off and stop the hosts' momentum, the Men in Blue are becoming desperate and need a wicket.
