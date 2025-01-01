Search icon
  • Jasprit Bumrah or KL Rahul - Who Will Lead India in Tests if Rohit Sharma Retires After 5th Test at Sydney?

Published 10:57 IST, January 1st 2025

Jasprit Bumrah or KL Rahul - Who Will Lead India in Tests if Rohit Sharma Retires After 5th Test at Sydney?

Speculations are wild over Rohit Sharma's Test future - who takes over if he decides to call it a day after Sydney Test?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma walks away after being dismissed | Image: Associated Press

Speculations are wild over Rohit Sharma 's Test future - who takes over if he decides to call it a day after Sydney Test? To make matters worse for the Indian captain, his form with the bat is woeful. After missing the first Test at Perth due to personal reasons, Rohit joined the side for the Adelaide Test. He batted at No. 6 at Adelaide and Brisbane because KL Rahul had formed a good pair at the top with Yashasvi Jaiswal. After failing with the bat at Adelaide and Brisbane, Rohit was back to opening at MCG. Unfortunately, his bat did not do the talking there also. Now, there are reports that Rohit may be asked to retire from Tests after the Sydney game. If that happens, who are in line to take over immediately as the Test captain? 

ALSO READ: Gambhir-Rohit RIFT? Ind Coach's Wish For Pujara Was Turned Down

India's Next Test Captain? 

KL Rahul: He is 32 and has a fair amount of cricket left in him. He has the experience and has been part of the Indian dressing-room for a decade now, that helps. Also, what works in his favour is that he has led India in Tests in the past. Over a period of time, he has also shown he can stand up in a crisis situation with the bat. 

Rishabh Pant : The left-handed dasher is young, plays all three formats and has been a part of the side for over five years now. He has led teams in the past which always helps when picking a captain. For Pant, age is his biggest plus. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | How Team India Cricketers Celebrated New Year in Sydney

Jasprit Bumrah: He was in charge of the Indian side in Rohit's absence at Perth. Not only did he pick up the most wickets with the ball, but he also led the side to a win. He has the experience of leading Team India and hence is a good candidate as Rohit's successor. 

Updated 11:04 IST, January 1st 2025

Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant

