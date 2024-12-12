Jay Shah in Brisbane to Attend 2032 Olympics Meet Amid ICC CT 2025 Standoff Between PCB-BCCI

The newly-appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah is currently in Brisbane to attend the 2032 Olympics meet. Shah reached Brisbane on Thursday and is set to meet the Indian cricketers as well. The Indian cricket team is currently in Brisbane for the much-awaited third Test at the Gabba. It is interesting to see Shah in Brisbane amid the Champions Trophy stalemate. The former BCCI secretary, Shah, who played a key role in cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program for the first time in over a century is reportedly going to push for it's inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Games as well.

TEAM INDIA IN BRISBANE

Sources close to Republic confirm that there could be an announcement on the status of the ‘hybrid’ model that would be used during the Champions Trophy.

PCB COULD FACE HUGE LOSSES

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face revenue losses, lawsuits and risk alienation from the cricket world if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy as deadlock persists with governing body ICC over the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March.

A senior cricket administrator who is well versed with the organisation ICC events told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be a easy decision for the PCB to not play in the Champions Trophy if their Hybrid Model formula is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and Board of Control for Cricket in India.