Rohit Sharma Dropped From Team India Ahead Of Final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match To Be Played In Sydney: REPORTS

IND vs AUS 5th Test: The Rohit Shama situation in the Indian cricket team gets on getting confusing with every passing hour. The Indian captain came under the scanner after he dropped Shubman Gill for the fourth Test match of the series and demoted KL Rahul to bat at number three. Rohit opened the batting in the Melbourne Test and the decision backfired. The Indian captain's dismal show with the bat continued and his future looks uncertain as of now.

India won only one Test match in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and that too under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah . Rohit Sharma had missed the series opener due to the birth of his second child. Rohit is yet to win a Test match in Australia as a captain and it now seems that his time has run out. Adding fuel to the fire was Head Coach Gautam Gambhir 's press conference on the eve of the New Year Test where he refused to comment on Sharma's inclusion in the playing eleven for the New Year's Test.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Lead Team India

Gautam Gambhir maintained a firm silence and remained tongue-tied on Rohit Sharma's immediate future. Not only Rohit, but Gambhir also refused to comment on Virat Kohli 's future and the conversation that he has had with the star duo. According to a report published in the Indian Express, Rohit Sharma is being rested for the Sydney Test match and in his absence, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the Adelaide Test match | Image: AP

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted having a chat in the Sydney Cricket Ground stands. Rohit was also not present during the fielding drills. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Nitish Reddy were going through the fielding drills and this might be how India's new slip fielding might look like.

Gambhir Not Pleased With Reports Of Rift