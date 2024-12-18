'Your Legacy Will Inspire': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down An Emotional Post For Ravichandran Ashwin

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: R. Ashwin announced his international retirement from all forms of the game after the IND vs AUS third Test match ended in a draw. Ravichandran Ashwin's last appearance for India came in the Adelaide Test match, the Pink ball Test that was the second match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin called time on his India career after picking up 537 Test wickets and ending up as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest form of the game.

The ace India spinner, who started out as a mystery spinner in his early days turned out to be a matchwinner for India in all the three formats. In his illustrious international career, Ashwin has won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Ashwin came quite close to winning the World Test Championship mace a couple of times (2021 and 2023), but fate did have other plans. Ashwin is also on the seventh spot of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar's Special Message For R. Ashwin

Often referred to as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar and R. Ashwin, both have been a part of India's iconic 2011 ODI World Cup winning dressing room. Sachin and Ashwin also shared some interesting battles on the field while playing for their respective teams in the Indian Premier League. The Indian batting legend has seen Ashwin grow from strength to strength and transform into a match-winner that he is today.

Here's What Sachin Tendulkar Posted For R. Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin's 'ANBUDEN' Homecoming