Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:27 IST, November 29th 2024

Shubman Gill Hits Nets; Likely to Return For Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide - REPORT

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test at Perth due to an injured left finger, is likely to return to the side for the second game at Adelaide.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test at Perth due to an injured left finger, is likely to return to the side for the second game at Adelaide. Gill had a 30-minute throwdown session at the Manuka Oval before he faced a few Indian pacers. Gill is an important member of the Indian cricket team and his return will bolster the batting unit further. 

ALSO READ: Australia MP Reveals His Fanfare For Kohli, Enjoys Meeting IND Star

Team India is currently in Canberra, where they will take on the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball warm-up fixture at Manuka Oval. Through this match, Indian stars will be able to get used to the pink ball and its various tricks before taking on Australia in Adelaide for the second Test.

While India won the first Test at Perth by 295 runs to take a 1-0 series lead and gain a massive mental edge over the Aussies, the bitter and haunting memories of the 2021 Adelaide pink-ball Test, which saw India get bundled out for just 36 runs, will serve as a reminder to the players and fans alike that a lot of work still needs to be done and a remarkable Australian fightback could just be around the corner.

ALSO READ: Massive Worry For India Ahead of Adelaide Test As Memory Of 2020 Lingers

Gill has been in fine form this season, having made 806 runs in 10 matches and 19 innings, averaging above 47. He has scored three centuries and fifties, and his best score is 119*.

Batting at number three, a role he will carry on during this series, Gill has scored 926 runs in 14 matches, averaging 42.09, with three centuries and fifties in 25 innings.

Updated 16:45 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.