IND vs AUS: Travis Head Becomes First Cricketer In History To Achieve Rarest Of Rare Record

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Travis Head is a name that India have always been wary of. No other player in the recent times has tormented India as compared to the Australian southpaw. Head's exploits against India started last year in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals where he led Australia to a stunning victory at the Oval in England. He later followed it up by scoring a century against the Indians in the 2023 ODI World Cup Final.

Come to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Head scored a stunning hundred in the second Test match of the series in Adelaide and has slammed yet another ton in the ongoing Test match which is being played at the Gabba. India's plans have completely failed against Head and his skills with the bat in hand. Last time India played at the Gabba, they had defeated the Aussies to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but this time around, the outcome might just be a bit different.

Travis Head Scripts Unique Record

Travis Head has been absolutely phenomenal in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far and is scoring at an average that is in excess of hundred. With his stellar hundred at the iconic Gabba, Head has now scripted an unique feat that no other cricketer in history has. Head has now scored a King Pair and a century at the same venue in the same calendar year. Earlier this year in January, Head registered a King Pair against West Indies in a pink-ball Test at the Gabba.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Aggressively Asks Brisbane Crowd To Stay Silent After Marnus Labuschagne's Dismissal

Head was cleaned up by Kemar Roach for a golden duck in the first innings of that Test match and he was later dismissed by Shamar Joseph in the second innings of the match. But Head has now got rid of his Brisbane woes with a terrific hundred against India and it might very well decide the fate of the match and also the series.

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy In Question