'Travis Head’s Obnoxious Behaviour...': Ex-IND Opener Slams AUS Star For Unique Celebration Controversy

Following the unique celebration from Travis Head during the Boxing Day Test, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu gave his verdict on it. Head came up with that celebration after he picked up the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant . Calling it ‘obnoxious behaviour’, Sidhu reckoned the Australia has set the worst possible example among kids who watch the game. He also urged the ICC to take the stringent of action against Head.

‘Stringent punishment that would serve a deterrent’

"Travis head’s obnoxious behaviour during the course of the Melbourne test doesn’t auger well for the gentleman’s game…… sets the worst possible example when there are kids, women, young & old watching the game……. this caustic conduct did not insult an individual but a nation of 1.5 billion Indians……stringent punishment that would serve a deterrent for the future generations needs to be slapped on him so that no one dares follow suit !!!" Sidhu wrote on X.

I can explain that. His finger is so hot, that he is going to put it in a cup of ice. Yes, that’s what it is," Australian skipper Pat Cummins said after the match.