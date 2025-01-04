'Where Is Your Visa?' SCG Crowd Engage In Racist Chants In Stark Reminder To Monkeygate

Racism is back in Australia! The latest episode witnessed a section of the Aussie crowd at the SCG engaging in it. On Friday at the SCG, during the fifth and final Test, Aussie fans were spotted singing racist chants. But again, is this the first time we have seen such scenes in Australia? No. Who can forget the Aussie pacers, Glenn McGrath in particular, giving Sachin Tendulkar a mouthful? Or the infamous' MonkeyGate, where a former Australian cricketer made a racist claim. In a clip that is going viral on social space recently, you can hear the Aussie fans asking their Indian counterparts about their ‘Visa’. One can feel there is a growing sense of intolerance among Aussie fans over Indian cricketers and hence they vent it out on innocent fans.

Some Indian fans at the SCG were also upset over the avoidable mocking of Virat Kohli as, according to them, Aussies have more to say about Indian cricket than their own, be it good or bad.

These Aussie fans were saying such things in a melodious manner and that has surprisingly gone viral. The game is still ongoing despite the racist threat. Let us give you a look of the video.

SIRAJ SUBJECT TO RACIAL SLUR

India pacer Mohammed Siraj also faced the brunt of racism in Australia. In his maiden overseas tour, Siraj was subject to racism. While the identity of the perpetrators during that incident remains unknown, a group of men were escorted from the stands by police as play was held up for eight minutes after Siraj complained. Later, Cricket Australia confirmed that an incident of such kind had happened.

What Happened During 2007-08 Monkeygate

This too happened at the iconic SCG. The controversy arose during the second Test match in Sydney when former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was accused by Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds of allegedly calling him a "monkey" during an on-field altercation. The Indian team and Harbhajan Singh denied the accusation, and the issue escalated into a significant diplomatic row between the two cricketing nations.

Late cricket writer Peter Roebuck was highly critical of the Australian cricket team's behavior during the series, particularly their approach to sportsmanship. He described their win-at-all-costs attitude as detrimental to the spirit of the game.

Roebuck also expressed serious doubt about the validity of the racial abuse claims against Harbhajan, questioning whether the accusation was substantiated enough to warrant such a major controversy.

Roebuck also famously called for the sacking of Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the aftermath of the Sydney Test, stating that his leadership had failed to uphold the dignity and values associated with cricket.

Monkeygate brought fore to light the cultural and racial tensions in international cricket, prompting the ICC to re-evaluate its protocols for handling such disputes.