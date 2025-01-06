Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Skip Ranji Games? Questions That Seek Answers After BGT DEBACLE

Following the humiliating 3-1 defeat against Australia, fingers are being pointed at the entire Indian team, the coach, Gautam Gambhir's role, is also the scanner. But, most of the talk is around the two senior statesmen - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . And that is bound to happen after their below-par show in Australia. While Gambhir has stressed on the need for Indian cricketers to play domestic games, it remains to be seen if the Indian stars pay heed to that. The best part is that there is time before the next Test match comes around. The focus will shift to white-ball cricket and that will give these cricketers a lot of time to reflect on their performances in Australia.

Questions seeking answers would be…

Question 1: Now that both Kohli and Rohit have reportedly claimed they are not leaving Test cricket, should the call be with the cricketers or the management? Once reckons the call to retire would obviously be theirs, but they get to play in the XI or not remains with the team management and selectors.

Question 2: Shouldn't Rohit and Kohli get back to the domestic circuit and play red-ball cricket? And to do that, should they skip a part of the IPL as well and play county cricket, play for India A against England Lions and try and get back to form ahead of the England series in June?

Question 3: And yes, if they don’t play domestic cricket, should the selectors include them in the red-ball team? Are the selectors not accountable?

Question 4: After what Scott Boland did, should Mohammed Shami make a comeback even if he is able to play two or three Tests and not five?

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 BECKONS