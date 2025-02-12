IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Indulges In Verbal Exchanges With New RCB Teammate After Surviving Narrow LBW Scare | WATCH

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and his soon-to-be RCB Teammate, Liam Livingstone, engaged in some entertaining banter during the 3rd ODI match between India and England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Virat Kohli got into the groove in the 3rd ODI as he secured a half-century to ease the pressure off his shoulders. The India superstar looked in form as they faced England in the 3rd and final ODI match. Virat had his game face on as he focused on contributing to the runs.

Virat Kohli & Soon-To-Be RCB Teammate Engage In A Banter | WATCH

The moment happened in the 15th over when England spinner Adil Rashid appealed for an LBW, but the on-field umpire turned him down. England approached for the DRS, and the ball tracker showed that Virat Kohli survived a narrow scare as the ball pitched outside the leg stump through the thinnest margin. The India superstar survived, who had scored 38.

After the review, Liam Livingstone approached Virat Kohli and seemingly sledged the India batter by gesturing that he survived by the barest of margins and that he survived a close call. But Kohli, looking playful, pushed the England star away as the duo shared a laugh in the middle of the field.

Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone will be teammates this year in the IPL after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought him in for INR 8.75 Crore in the IPL Mega Auction.

India Has A Good Start, With Gill, Kohli Among Others Smashing Strong

Team India superstar Virat Kohli looked composed during the 3rd ODI as he focused on the task at hand. After a slew of poor performances, Kohli looked strong and scored his 72nd half-century in ODI cricket. However, Kohli's innings suffered an abrupt halt, courtesy of England spinner Adil Rashid, who has become a nightmare for the Indian batters.

With Shubman Gill's blazing ton and Virat Kohli's composed half-century, Team India went on to score 356 against England in their Innings. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also contributed well, which helped them to reach a good score after the culmination of their Innings.