IND vs ENG: Jos Buttler 33 Runs Shy From Joining Elite List Featuring Virat Kohli And Chris Gayle

India and England are all set to clash against each other in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. The Indian team will walk in as favourites to win the match and will look forward to take lead in the series. On the other hand, England consists of top stars as well which includes Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and others. The English team is known for its aggressive brand of cricket which is so-called ‘bazball’ by their fans.

Jos Buttler Eyes Elusive Feat In IND vs ENG T20Is

Many records are also expected to be made in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I and one such can be achieved by English captain Jos Buttler. Buttler is just 33 runs away from completing 12000 runs in T20 cricket and can achieve the same in the upcoming IND vs ENG T20I series. If he is able to achieve the milestone then Buttler will become only the seventh batter in the world to do so. Buttler will become only the second England batter to have scored 12000 T20 runs and the fastest as well. Other than him, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, Virat Kohli and David Warner have achieved the milestone. The detailed list is mentioned below:

Apart from all the action, England have already named their playing XI for the first T20I against India. The playing XI consists of Ben Duckett and Phil Salt as openers. Jos Buttler will be playing at number three whereas the middle order consists of Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell. Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid will be players to watch out for in England's bowling department. Soon after the end of the IND vs ENG T20I series, both teams will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series.