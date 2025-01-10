IND vs IRE ODI Series: Smriti Mandhana-Led Team India Defeats Ireland Six Wickets in Rajkot To Go 1-0 Up In The Series

India women got of a strong start in the ongoing India vs Ireland ODI series. The Smriti Mandhana-led Indian team defeated Ireland by six wickets in the first IND vs IRE ODI that was played in Rajkot. The Indian women's team currently leads the series 1-0 with two more ODIs to follow. The second and the third ODI of the series will also be played in Rajkot. There have been couple of positives for the Indian team with youngsters such as Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis performing well which pretty much solves India's batting woes.

Pratika Rawal Shines In Rajkot

Pratika Rawal showcased maturity beyond her experience, while Tejal Hasabnis capped a memorable comeback, posting a fifty each, as India outplayed an inexperienced Ireland by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match women's ODI series. Rawal anchored the modest run chase of 239 after stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana's brisk 41, smashing 10 fours and one six for a career-best 89 (96 balls).

Hasabnis, who last played an ODI against New Zealand in October 2024, struck her first fifty after her comeback, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 46 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Rawal and Hasabnis put together a match-winning 116-run partnership from 84 balls with India winning the match with 93 balls to spare. Carrying forward her dominant form from the West Indies series, Mandhana gave the team a fantastic start with a blistering 29-ball 41, studded with six fours and a six. In the process, she became the second Indian and 15th overall to surpass 4,000 ODI runs.

Smriti Mandhana Leads India By Example

Mandhana unsettled the Irish bowlers with her attacking strokeplay on both sides of the wicket. Her aggression was particularly evident against seamer Dempsey in the eighth over, when she stepped out to hammer a boundary, followed by a six and another four. Her rookie opening partner Rawal, who debuted in the preceding West Indies series, provided excellent support. The duo shared their third fifty-plus opening stand in four matches, keeping the scoreboard ticking with ease.

However, Ireland managed a breakthrough right at the end of powerplay when Mandhana mistimed a slog sweep to mid-on, falling nine runs short of her fifty. Harleen Deol (20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) looked in good touch initially, but clever bowling by left-arm spinner Aimee Maguire (3/57 from 8 overs) stalled India's momentum temporarily.

The 18-year-old Maguire lured Jemimah into stepping out too far, resulting in a stumping when the batter was at least a foot outside her crease. This phase saw India lose three wickets for 46 runs, but Mandhana's explosive start ensured the team stayed well on par. The inexperience of Ireland came to fore as they failed to seize the momentum, leaking 21 runs in extras.