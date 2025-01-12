IND-W vs IRE-W: Jemimah Rodrigues' Maiden International Century Helps India Women Script History In Rajkot

IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI: India women have locked horns with Ireland women in a three-match ODI series. All the three matches are scheduled to be contested at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. India currently lead the series 1-0 after defeating Ireland by six wickets in the first ODI of the series. India women won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding high on the stellar batting performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal, India women ended up scoring 370 runs, their highest in ODIs.

Rodrigues Runs Riot In Rajkot

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her maiden century in 50-over cricket as Indian top order pulverised a listless Ireland to post a mammoth 370 for 5 in the second Women’s ODI here on Sunday. It was the elegant skipper Smriti Mandhana, who was off the blocks in a flash to score 73 off just 54 balls, laid the foundation while Rodrigues' first hundred 102 off 91 balls ensured a smooth finish for the hosts.

Newcomer Patika Rawal (67 off 61 balls) and seasoned Harleen Deol (89 off 84 balls) also made merry of a sub-par bowling attack. Indian total was based on two big stands 156 off 19 overs between Mandhana and Rawal and another 183 off 28 overs between Rodrigues and Deol. In all, Indian batters smashed an astounding 44 boundaries and three sixes in 50 overs.

Jemimah Reflects At Her Whirlwind Knock

