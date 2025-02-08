India Batting Coach Offers BIG Update on Virat Kohli, Eases Cuttack Fans’ Concerns Before 2nd ODI vs England

Fans in Nagpur were left disappointed after they could not witness Virat Kohli in action against England. The superstar Indian batter missed out of action after suffering a sore knee, and it was a rare instance since Kohli's fitness has kept him injury-free for a long time. With all paths leading to the ICC Champions Trophy , it will be crucial for all top cricketers to get game time. Team India landed in Bhubaneswar ahead of the 2nd ODI, and Kohli's status was under scrutiny. Ahead of the competition, the team's batting coach has presented a positive update on Virat's availability for the fixture.

Huge Virat Kohli Update Emerges! India Batting Coach Speaks On Star-Batter's Health

On Saturday, Team India batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that Virat Kohli is healthy and set for action against England in the 2nd ODI. The coach also revealed that Virat had showed up for practice and is ready for action on Sunday at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium.

"Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go," Sitanshu Kotak said during the pre-match media interaction.

Virat Kohli attends a training session ahead of the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack | Image: AP Photo

Virat Kohli missed the first ODI because of a sore right knee. India won the series opener in Nagpur by four wickets, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kotak also acknowledged that he had no influence over the decision and stated that he was uncertain about Kohli's replacement in the starting lineup. He added it was the head coach and captain's decision to make.

India Batting Coach Applauds Team's Strong Middle-Over Showcase vs ENG

Coach Sitanshu Kotak emphasized the middle order's contributions following India's shaky start. Shreyas Iyer turned the tide with an attacking 36-ball 59, and Shubman Gill's steady innings kept India on track.

“We lost two early wickets, but there were plenty of positives, especially how our No. 3, 4, and 5 batted. Two big partnerships stood out. Gill, Shreyas, and Axar all played really well. In any match, you might lose wickets, whether it’s the openers or the middle order. But overall, as a batting unit, we showed great intent. Even when the required rate was nearly 9-10 runs per over, we didn’t let them gain control," the India batting coach said.