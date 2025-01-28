'Have To Be Ready To Learn': IND Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Shares His Plan Of Action For Out Of Form Virat And Rohit

Two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have been at the forefront of many Indian victories have continued to struggle for quite sometime now. The star duo has struggled to deliver in the red ball format and their recent failures in the New Zealand series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has raised many eyebrows. Both Rohit and Virat are in the final stages of their careers and their future largely depends on how they perform in the Ranji Trophy and the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made it mandatory for all the Indian international players to participate in the domestic tournaments. The board also appointed Sitanshu Kotak as India's batting coach who will have the onus upon himself to work closely with Rohit and Virat and work on their shortcomings with the bat.

Sitanshu Kotak's Honest Take On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was recently asked about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's lean patch and how he is planning to help them. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been finding it difficult to score runs after the T20 World Cup ended. While responding to the question, Kotak said that both Rohit and Virat are very senior players and the process will be more about sharing. Kotak also said that he needs to understand how they are planning their games and that will give him a better understanding of how to proceed with things.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series | Image: AP

'The amount of cricket they have played where they have performed, it won't be unfair to say there might be a lot of things for me to learn from them. That's the way this game goes. You have to be open, and you have to be ready to learn', Kotak further added.

Kohli-Rohit Eye Champions Trophy Glory