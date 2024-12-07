India Dismiss Australia For 337, Travis Head Effective In Adelaide; AUS Trail By 157 Runs

Travis Head struck a sensational century while Marnus Labuschagne returned to form with a resolute fifty as Australia took a 157-run first-innings lead over India on day two of the pink ball Test here on Saturday.

For India, the peerless Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were the most successful bowlers as Australia were all out for 337 in reply to India's 180.

Local hero Head, who was dropped twice, made the most of his reprieves as he struck almost a run a ball 140 in front of his home crowd. He smashed 17 fours and four maximums in his 141-ball knock as the game drifted away from India.

Siraj put an end to Head's entertaining knock, which allowed the Australian lower order to bat with freedom.

However, Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins off the last ball of the second session while Siraj struck with the first delivery after dinner to get Mitchell Starc, before sending back Scot Boland to end the Australian innings.

The Indian bowlers picked the last five wickets for 55 runs.

Bumrah and Siraj shared eight wickets between them while Nitish Reddy and R Ashwin took a wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, Labuschagne had scored a 126-ball 64.

Brief scores: India: 180 all out in 44.1 overs (Nitish Reddy 42, KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 6/48).