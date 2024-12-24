India's 'Head'ache May Intensify In Boxing Day Clash As Australia Coach Issues Update On Star Batter

The Boxing Day Test Match will have a do-or-die situation for India and Australia as the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy has come up to an interesting point. With both sides standing at 1-1 after three matches, the final two match-ups are expected to be huge. Team India has been sweating it out on the nets as they prepare for an electrifying clash. Amid the anticipation, it looks like the Men in Blue will not receive a breather as one of the biggest troublemakers might be back at the MCG.

Team India's Troubles May Heighten! Coach McDonald Offers A Travis Head Update

At the pre-match press conference in Melbourne, head coach Andrew McDonald presented an injury update on Tavis Head. The aggressive left-handed batter sustained a minor quad strain while batting in the second innings of the Brisbane Test. But the Australia coach looked positive, saying that Head would be okay to play at the MCG.

"Has he got some things to work through? Yeah, he has. There is no concern at the moment. Has he been officially ticked off? I am not sure. I did not see the sort of back-end of his training session there, but I am pretty confident he will play. I think he looked good with the bat in hand so obviously skills are in good order.

Travis Head plays a shot during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

"Yeah, it will just be basically what risk is associated with that. He had a small strain on the quad. But no concerns from my end. He has been able to be running, yeah, so I think he will be fully functional come the game time," Coach Andrew McDonald said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Why Travis Head Has Been Team India's Biggest Problem In The Border Gavaskar Trophy?