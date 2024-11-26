Published 10:35 IST, November 26th 2024
Gautam Gambhir to Fly Back to Home From AUS After Perth Test Win Due to 'Personal Reasons' - REPORT
In what would come as a big setback, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to fly back home after the Perth Test win.
In what would come as a big setback, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to fly back home after the Perth Test win. Gambhir is leaving the team midway through the five-match series due to ‘personal reasons’. As per a report, Gambhir is going to rejoin the team before the second Test at Adelaide starting December 6. Following the emphatic win at Perth, the team will now travel to Canberra on Wednesday to play a two-day pink-ball tour game. The Indian team will play the two-day game against the Prime Minister's XI is slated to begin on Saturday, November 30. As of now, it is not clear who will be the coach of the side for that game. India will look to get used to the Pink ball and playing under lights.
‘Will join the team before the start of the second Test’
"Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request," the report quoted a source as saying.
Meanwhile, the Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah , thrashed Australia by 295 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Bumrah led from the front as he bagged eight wickets in the match and was rightly adjudicated as the player of the match.
"Very happy with the beginning. Were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded after that - very proud. Played here in 2018. I remember that when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then it gets quicker and quicker. Was relying on that experience. This wicket was a little less spicy than the last one. We were really well prepared so I was telling everyone to have faith in their process and ability," Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.
