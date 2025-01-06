'Used Like Squeezed Juice From Sugarcane': India Legend Slams Team Management Over Bumrah's Intense Workload During BGT Tests

Team India had a tough time during the Australia tour for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Despite their resilient efforts, the Men in Blue failed to defend their title as Australia sealed the series with a 1-3 win. The Aussies secured two back-to-back wins at the MCG and SCG, which helped strengthen their case against Team India. Amidst the visiting side's woes, one of their brightest stars,

Former Cricketer Criticizes Team India Management Over Jasprit Bumrah's Added Workload

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed the Indian Cricket Team management for adding workload over Jasprit Bumrah during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He criticized the team's overreliance on the Indian pacer throughout the red-ball series and compared his condition with a squeezed-out sugarcane. The added pressure over Bumrah led to him suffering an injury during the Sydney Test, and he lad to leave the game mid-way.

“He was used like you squeezed juice from sugarcane. It was like ‘Travis Head has come, give the ball to Bumrah, Marnus has come, give the ball to Bumrah, Steve Smith has come, give the ball to Bumrah.’

“How many overs will Bumrah bowl? He has been reduced to such a condition that he was not available at the end. If he was there, Australia may have won the fifth Test but they would have lost eight wickets, it would have been tough for them. You broke his back and the management should have decided on how many overs he should be given," Harbhajan Singh said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli wait for play to start on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Harbhajan Slams Team India's Squad Selection For Sydney Test

Harbhajan Singh also slammed the team management for the squad selection for the Sydney Test after they elected spinners for a pacer-friendly track.