Published 14:32 IST, November 30th 2024

India Pacer Mohammed Shami Avoids Massive Injury Scare While Playing For Bengal Against MP

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami avoided a massive injury scare while playing for Bengal against MP.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Shami | Image: AP

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has come off a long injury layoff and had another brush with an injury in MP's domestic match against Bengal. Bengal weredefeated by six wickets in their match against Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh restricted Bengal to 189/9 with excellent performances from Shivam Shukla and Captain Rajat Patidar. Shivam Shukla got figures of 4/29 with the ball whereas Rajat Patidar made 68 off 40 balls. Rajat Patidar was assisted by Subhranshu Senapati who made 50 off 33. 

Mohammed Shami Avoids Massive Injury While Playing Against Madhya Pradesh

 India pacer Mohammed Shami had an injury scare during Bengal's Group A match against Madhya Pradesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MP won the match by six wickets after restricting Bengal to 189 for nine with Shivam Shukla returning excellent figures of 4/29. Skipper Rajat Patidar (68 off 40 balls) and Subhranshu Senapati (50 off 33 balls) made brisk half-centuries as MP completed a comfortable win. 

Read More: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates

However, more than anything else, it was Shami's close shave that made headlines in the match.

Mohammed Shami Is Okay After Trying To Stop Ball 

While bowling the penultimate over of the MP innings, Shami fell in a bid to stop the ball and seemed to have got hit on his boots. 

Read More: ICC CT 25 May Move Out Of Pakistan; Final Verdict Likely Today: REPORT

The pacer, coming back from a long injury layoff, looked uncomfortable and held his lower back while lying on the ground.

Nitin Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence's medical panel and who was being flown in to track Shami, promptly entered the field to check on the bowler. The fall, however, hasn't resulted in any serious injury.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Updated 14:32 IST, November 30th 2024

