India Pacer Mohammed Shami Avoids Massive Injury Scare While Playing For Bengal Against MP

Mohammed Shami Avoids Massive Injury While Playing Against Madhya Pradesh

India pacer Mohammed Shami had an injury scare during Bengal's Group A match against Madhya Pradesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MP won the match by six wickets after restricting Bengal to 189 for nine with Shivam Shukla returning excellent figures of 4/29. Skipper Rajat Patidar (68 off 40 balls) and Subhranshu Senapati (50 off 33 balls) made brisk half-centuries as MP completed a comfortable win.

However, more than anything else, it was Shami's close shave that made headlines in the match.

Mohammed Shami Is Okay After Trying To Stop Ball

While bowling the penultimate over of the MP innings, Shami fell in a bid to stop the ball and seemed to have got hit on his boots.

The pacer, coming back from a long injury layoff, looked uncomfortable and held his lower back while lying on the ground.

Nitin Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence's medical panel and who was being flown in to track Shami, promptly entered the field to check on the bowler. The fall, however, hasn't resulted in any serious injury.