Published 08:16 IST, January 31st 2025

India-Pakistan Tensions Reason Behind No ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony, Captain's Photoshoot

In what could be labelled as a major setback for Pakistan, reports suggest that there will be no Opening Ceremony or Captain's Photoshoot ahead of CT 2025.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PCB officials and the Champions Trophy | Image: X/@therealpcb

In what could be labelled as a major setback for Pakistan , reports suggest that there will be no Opening Ceremony or Captain's Photoshoot ahead of CT 2025. This surely comes as a jolt for the country who were looking forward to hosting a grand opening ceremony. But, why has the photoshoot and Opening ceremony called off? Is the tensions between India and Pakistan the reason behind it? No, that is not the reason behind the call-off. As per reports, Australia and England would reach Pakistan late and that is being seen as the reason for the call-off. England and Australia are also set to skip their warm-up games before the marquee event. 

ALSO READ: Pakistan Lures The ICC With Another Champions Trophy 2025 Promise

Rohit Sharma will not be travelling to Karachi’

“Traditional pre-tournament events, including the press conference featuring all eight captains and the official photo shoot in Karachi, have also been cancelled. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will not be travelling to Karachi for the captains’ conference, dispelling earlier speculations from Indian media,” the by Geo TV report claimed.

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Ismein Stunning Kya Hai?' - PCB TROLLED Over Incomplete Stadium

Clueless PCB Makes Another Tall Claim

Amid rising concerns over the readiness of Champions Trophy venues in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here would be handed over to the ICC on February 11, little over a week before the start of the ODI showpiece. A Pakistan Cricket Board source told PTI that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC), "for branding and other stuff on February 11" after Pakistan's tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

 

Updated 08:21 IST, January 31st 2025

Rohit Sharma Pakistan Champions Trophy

