India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: With KL Rahul as Main Keeper, Will Sanju Samson Edge Rishabh Pant as Back-up?
With the Champions Trophy 2025 squads likely to be announced soon, there are a few questions that would be worrying the selectors.
With the Champions Trophy 2025 squads likely to be announced soon, there are a few questions that would be worrying the selectors. For example, the Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scenario. Also, there could be a toss-up for wicketkeepers in case KL Rahul gets picked as the main gloveman. The toss-up would be between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. This will not be an easy one for the selectors as Samson's ODI performances recently have been top-notch. Even former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckoned Sanju Samson was well-placed to make the squad.
‘Samson has taken the chances with both hands’
"Based on the evidence of the last series, because there is one place for a wicketkeeper-batter, and if a wicketkeeper-batter in Sanju Samson has taken the chances with both hands and performed with such magnitude, it's very hard to have two wicketkeeper-batters in the slot," Bangar said on Star Sports.
SENSATIONAL SAMSON
Samson smashed three centuries as an opener in his last five T20I innings. This shows his white-ball game is right up there. The Kerala-born cricketer hit 111 runs off 47 balls in the final T20I against Bangladesh, followed by a 107-run knock in the first T20I against South Africa and an unbeaten 109 in the series finale.
CT 25 UPDATE
The Indian team, after their T20 World Cup win in June last year, will now eye the Champions Trophy. India will play all their matches in Dubai. The first semi-final of the Champions trophy will also be played in Dubai. If India qualify for the finals of the upcoming marquee ICC event then it will be played in Dubai too.
