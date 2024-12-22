India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural Under 19 Women's Asia Cup

The Indian Women's Under 19 Cricket Team achieved a massive feat as they defeated Bangladesh to win the prestigious Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup. They defeated Bangladesh by 41 runs in the final to lift the Asia Cup trophy. India's star of the match was Gongadi Trisha who scored an important knock of 52 to help India post 117 runs on the board against Bangladesh. Bangladesh had a failure while batting as they got all out to due to India's bowling on a mere score of 76, handing India the 41 run win in the final.

India Defeat Bangladesh To Win U19 Women's Asia Cup

Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women’s T20 U19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 52 off 47 balls (5x4, 2x6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.

The biggest partnership in Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad — a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.

Bangladesh's Batting Collapses After India's Mere Low First Innings Score

India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.

Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44 for two in the seventh over.

However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs.

Brief scores: India: 117/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4/32) beat Bangladesh: 76 all out in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Ayushi Shukla 3/17, Sonam Yadav 2/13, Parunika Sisodia 2/12).