  • India U19 Star Harvansh Singh Replicates MS Dhoni-like Stumping Attempt During U19 Asia Cup Match

Published 20:00 IST, December 4th 2024

India U19 Star Harvansh Singh Replicates MS Dhoni-like Stumping Attempt During U19 Asia Cup Match

Harvansh Singh's imitation of the no-look stumping, popularised by former India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, sent cricket fans into a state of pure nostalgia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Harvansh Singh | Image: X/@SonySportsNetwk

Team India's U19 side continues to make waves in the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup, which is taking place in Dubai and the UAE. Despite losing to Pakistan, Team India looked positive as they secured a much-needed win against the UAE in Sharjah. But a particular moment from the U19 Asia Cup match has the fans captivated as they would get some major MS Dhoni nostalgia.

Harvansh Singh's MS Dhoni-Like Stumping Gives Major Nostalgia | WATCH 

At the ACC U19 Asia Cup, Team India cricketer Harvansh Singh sent the cricket fans into a feeling of pure nostalgia after he imitated the no-look stumping, which has been made famous by former Team India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. The moment happened when Team India faced off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The moment arose when a UAE batter smacked a shot which raced towards the boundary, but the Indian fielders collected the ball in time and threw it back towards the wicketkeeper. Harvansh Singh, who stood as the stumper, instantly collected the ball and attempted to hit the ball towards the stumps without looking towards it. The moment could easily send the fans into nostalgia as a Dhoni-like moment could give the fans some major recollections of the past.

Team India Defeat UAE, Courtesy Of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Strong Outing

Speaking of the game, the UAE decided to bat and ended up being bowled out for 137 in 44 overs after losing wickets frequently. With figures of 3/15, right-arm medium pacer Yudhajit Guha was India's best bowler, while all-rounder Hardik Raj (2/28) and Chetan Sharma (2/27) each claimed two wickets. India cantered home in 16.1 overs while batting thanks to undefeated half-centuries from Ayush Mhatre (67 off 51) and Suryavanshi (76 off 46). Mhatre hit four boundaries and as many sixes during his knock, while left-hander Suryavanshi capped off his innings with three hits to the fence and four over it.

In the semifinals, India will face Group B winners Sri Lanka, while Group A leaders Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh on Friday. 

[With PTI Inputs]

Updated 20:00 IST, December 4th 2024

