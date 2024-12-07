Search icon
Published 14:06 IST, December 7th 2024

Siraj-Head's HEATED Verbal Exchange After Yorker Cleans up Australian Batter is EPIC - WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Once Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Travis Head, the celebration showed how important the wicket was.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Siraj cleans up Head | Image: X Screengrab (cricket.com.au)

Ind vs Aus: Once Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Travis Head, the celebration showed how important the wicket was. It was Siraj who nailed the yorker and that got past Head's defense to crash onto the stumps. After which, a furious Siraj gave a sent off to which Head replied with a few words. But all said and done, it has been an incredible knock from the local lad and he walks off to a thunderous applause from the Adelaide crowd on Saturday. Head perished for a belligerent 140 off 141 balls. His innings was laced with 17 fours and four sixes. He took on the Indian bowlers and hit them to all parts putting Australia in a dominating position in the second Test. 

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Tea: AUS Takes 11-Run Lead

WATCH VIDEO

AUSTRALIA ON TOP

Meanwhile, Head picked the gaps with ease on way to an unbeaten 53 off 67 balls to keep Australia ahead in the contest after India grabbed three wickets in the first session. The hosts were ahead by 11 runs, having gone past India's first innings total of 180. Also, Marnus Labuschagne (64), whose place in the team was debated prior to this game owing to his prolonged lean run with the bat, registered his 26th half-century and then launched himself into a flurry of boundaries in what were worrying signs for India.

ALSO READ: Live Cricket Score - India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates

At the time of filing the copy, Australia were leading by 152 runs with two wickets still in hand. For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been the pick of the bowlers again with four wickets already to his name. With two more wickets to go, Bumrah could very well end up with another five-wicket haul. India would now look to close the Australian innings quickly and then bat well. 

 

Updated 14:14 IST, December 7th 2024

Jasprit Bumrah

