Published 10:31 IST, November 27th 2024

'Injured' Shubman Gill Likely to Miss Pink Ball Test at Adelaide - REPORT

India batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second Test at Adelaide versus Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shubman Gill | Image: BCCI

In what would come as a setback, India batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss the second Test at Adelaide versus Australia. Gill, who fractured his left thumb while field in the intra-squad game, needs more time to recover. As per a report, Gill needs two more weeks to get completely fit. Even after a couple of weeks, his situation and fitness has to be considered before he gets selected. Gill is certainly missing the practice game the Indian team will play in Canberra.

ALSO READ: Coach Andrew McDonald Discloses Australia Squad For Adelaide Test

 'He won't play in the practice match'

"Gill was advised a 10-14 day rest by the medical specialist after suffering that injury. He won't play in the practice match on the weekend, and is doubtful at the moment for the second Test too. Let's see how much his injury has healed, how his finger feels. Even after it has healed, he'll need some quality practice before playing a Test match," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier, a former India selector Jatin Paranjpe had claimed that Gill could be out for two to three Tests due to the injury. 

"I know from past experience that finger injuries, especially like the one he has suffered to the thumb take two to four weeks to heal, so don't be surprised if he misses two to three Test matches," Paranjape had said.

ALSO READ: Will Rohit Agree To Bat In Middle-order And Let Rahul Open?

BGT UPDATE

With a emphatic 295-run win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show as he picked up eight wickets in the match. There were also contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who registered his first Test century on Australian soil, and Virat Kohli too hit his 81st international century. 

 

Updated 10:38 IST, November 27th 2024

Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah

