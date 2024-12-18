Search icon
Published 11:19 IST, December 18th 2024

Travis Head Likely to Miss Boxing Day Test Due to THIS Reason - REPORT

In what could be called as a big setback for Australia, Travis Head is likely to miss the fourth Test due to a groin injury.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Travis Head | Image: AP

In what could be called as a big setback for Australia, Travis Head is likely to miss the fourth Test due to a groin injury. Head has been Australia's most impressive batter in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hence Australia would feel hurt. The third Test has in the meanwhile ended in a draw. Not much is known about the magnitude of the injury to Head. 

ALSO READ: Live Cricket Score - India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Updates

‘Happy to contribute’

"Feels like I batted quite a while ago to be honest. Happy to contribute, nice to get some runs and set us up in the first innings. Challenging wicket, worked through the gears well, pleased I was able to get through and set the team up," Head at the post-match presentation after bagging the player of the match. 

"Was trying to sum up the conditions, feel like I've done that well in this series so far, very happy with the tempo I'm batting with. Pretty relaxed communication, feel like he (Smith) was in great rhythm, gives me great confidence when batting with him, was a nice partnership, really enjoyed it. When I first get out there, I try and navigate different challenges, solve different problems. Just a little sore but I should be fine (before the next game)," he added.

FINAL DAY (RECAP)

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India batted for 24 balls and were all out for 260 in their first innings.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Indian Kid Gives Travis Head A Fiery Send Off

With limited time left in the day to force a result after majority of the morning session was rained out, the Australian batters came out all guns blazing and stuttered to 89 for seven in 18 overs before making a brave declaration, giving India at least 54 overs to chase down 275.

 

Updated 12:30 IST, December 18th 2024

