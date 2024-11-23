India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: AUS need 534 Runs To Win

India vs Australia Day 3 | Image: AP/Republic

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Jaiswal Puts India in commanding position Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal shone bright on Day 3 at Perth by scoring over 150 runs in Perth. India are in a commanding position in the match with a lead of over 400 runs. Jaiswal alongside KL Rahul strengthened India's position which is being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Stay tuned for all the updates, including IND vs AUS live score and other highlights from the match. India had a narrow lead of 46 but it was a joint effort from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal who steered India's ship and set them up for a big total at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Mitchell Starc broke the dominating partnership but Jaiswal carried on. The Indians lost three quick wickets in the form of Pant, Jurel and Padikkal, but Virat Kohli has been solid so far. Follow the IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live score updates for ball-to-ball action of this blockbuster encounter. Get live updates and details for India vs Australia live score from the IND vs AUS Test match at Perth.