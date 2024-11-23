Published 07:46 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: AUS need 534 Runs To Win
India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 3 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered through with an unbeaten innings as they ended day 2 strongly after remaining unbeaten at 172.
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Jaiswal Puts India in commanding position Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal shone bright on Day 3 at Perth by scoring over 150 runs in Perth. India are in a commanding position in the match with a lead of over 400 runs. Jaiswal alongside KL Rahul strengthened India's position which is being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Stay tuned for all the updates, including IND vs AUS live score and other highlights from the match. India had a narrow lead of 46 but it was a joint effort from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal who steered India's ship and set them up for a big total at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Mitchell Starc broke the dominating partnership but Jaiswal carried on. The Indians lost three quick wickets in the form of Pant, Jurel and Padikkal, but Virat Kohli has been solid so far. Follow the IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live score updates for ball-to-ball action of this blockbuster encounter. Get live updates and details for India vs Australia live score from the IND vs AUS Test match at Perth.
15:41 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: STUMPS | AUS - 12/3, Need 522 To Win
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Australia need 522 runs to win and India need 7 wickets to win the 1st Test
15:19 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Labuschagne Departs | AUS - 12/3, Need 522 To Win
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: This is a horror situation for Australia, McSweeney, Cummins and Labuschagne all gone in the last session. This is a horror session unfolding
15:11 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Skipper Cummins Walks Out To Bat | AUS - 9/2, Need 525 To Win
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Oh dear! Australia are in a big big trouble out here. Skipper Pat Cummins departs.
15:10 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Skipper Cummins Walks Out To Bat | AUS - 5/1, Need 525 To Win
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Pat Cummins has come out himself to bat at the Optus Stadium with Bumrah bowling like a dream on an aged wicket
15:02 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Bumrah Strikes In The First Over | AUS - 0/1, Need 534 To Win
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Jasprit Bumrah has struck in the first over of the match. Nathan McSweeney Departs on a Duck
14:49 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Virat Kohli Brings Up His 81st 100 | IND - 487/6 d, Australia Need 534 Runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli has done it, has brought up his 81st Test ton as India ended on 487 at the loss of six wickets
15:03 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Kohli Racing Towards His Ton | Score: IND - 459/5, India lead by 505 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Kohli is turning the heat on the Aussies in Perth and is slowly racing towards his 100
13:48 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Kohli Holding The Fort For India | Score: IND - 396/5, India lead by 442 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Kohli has been supported extremely well by Washington Sundar. The King looks extremely assured and solid with his game.
13:17 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: India Leave Australia Clueless | Score: IND - 377/5, Lead by 423 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: India have grounded Australia and haven't left much for them tdo here at Perth
12:48 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: India In A Commanding Position | Score: IND - 359/5, Lead by 405 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Tea has been taken on the 3rd Day of the Perth Test match and India are comfortably placed in the contest
12:16 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Virat Kohli Looks In The Groove | Score: IND - 350/5, Lead by 396 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Virat Kohli is looking good in Perth with the sun beating down. The former India batter has played over 60 balls so far in his innings
11:44 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Dhruv Jurel Has To Walk Back | Score: IND - 321/5, Lead by 367 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Three quick wickets fall for India, things going a bit haywire for the visitors as the momentum has shifted quickly towards the Aussies
11:36 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Falls | Score: IND - 320/4, India lead by 366 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Just what the Doctor ordered for Australia, after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh pant walks back to the dressing room courtesy of a ripper from Nathan Lyon
11:24 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Departs | Score: IND - 313/3, India lead by 359 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed by Mitchell Marsh, but nonetheless, it has been a fantastic innings by the India youngster
11:15 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Jaiswal Too Good For Aussies | Score: IND - 305/2, India lead by 351 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently batting on autopilot mode and is looking better with every ball that he is playing
10:57 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: 150 Up For Yashasvi | Score: IND - 288/2, India lead by 334 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: What a day it is turning out to be for the young Yashasvi Jaiswal. The youngster is relishing the conditions at the Optus Stadium
10:36 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Padikkal Departs After Lunch | Score: IND - 275/2, India lead by 321 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Right after lunch, Hazlewood has struck and has dismissed Devdutt Padikkal.
09:55 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: India Dominate The First Session | Score: IND Lead by 321 Runs At Lunch
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been absolutely stunning in the second innings at Perth. India in firm control of this Test match
09:40 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Appreciation Posts Pour In For Yashasvi Jaiswal | Score: IND - 259/1, India lead by 305 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Ahead of the IPL 2025 player auctions, various IPL franchises have taken to their social media accounts to lavish praise on young Jaiswal
09:14 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: India In Driver's Seat | Score: IND - 236/1, India lead by 282 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Devdutt Padikkal is looking solid so far and is holding the fort at the other end with Yashasvi Jaiswal
08:48 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Padikkal being tested in Perth | Score: IND - 220/1, India lead by 266 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: After KL Rahul's departure, yungster Devdutt Padikkal has joined Yashasvi jaiswal in the middle and is being tested by the big quicks
08:25 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: KL Rahul Departs | Score: IND - 201/1, India lead by 247 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Australia finally have their man, KL Rahul sent packing by Mitchell Starc
08:17 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores a ton | Score: IND - 197/0, India lead by 243 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: Yash Jaiswal has brought up his ton, becomes the fourth youngest batter to score a century in Australia
08:24 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Jaiswal Nearing A Ton | Score: IND - 190/0, Lead by 236
India vs Australia Day 3 Latest Updates: This is just a hard grind for Australia. Jaiswal and Rahul are piling on the pain on the Aussies
07:58 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Big day For India and Australia | IND: 178/0, Lead by 224 Runs
IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are on the crease and they are looking to extend India's lead even further
07:45 IST, November 24th 2024
India vs Australia Day 3 Live Updates: Welcome To The LIVE Blog
Welcome to the live blog for the third day of the India vs Australia first test match.
Updated 15:43 IST, November 24th 2024