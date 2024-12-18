'Let Him Bowl...': Kohli DISAGREES With Rohit Over Siraj's Bowling Side | WATCH

Australian batter Travis Head has been the thorn in India's flesh in recent times and his wicket at Brisbane was crucial on Wednesday during the final day of the third Test. Head was looking aggressive despite his side reeling in the second essay. Just when Head was looking set, Virat Kohli disagreed with Indian captain Rohit Sharma , who wanted Mohammed Siraj to bowl round the wicket. Kohli asked Rohit to allow him to bowl from over the wicket with a scramble seam before having a word with the bowler. Off the very next ball, Head was dismissed. He perished for 17 off 19 balls.

CONVO BETWEEN ROHIT, KOHLI AND SIRAJ

Rohit to Siraj: “Where are you bowling from?”

Siraj: “Over the stumps.”

Rohit: “Bowling over the stumps will make it easier for the batter to open up his stance.”

Virat to Rohit: “No, no, let him bowl from over the stumps. If he bowls that scrambled seam delivery, there’s a higher chance of getting him out. He’s right (Siraj). Set the square leg a bit deeper for the inswing and let him bowl at the stumps.”

Meanwhile, India have got back in the game miraculously. After being bundled out for 260, the Indian pacers helped them bounce back with quick wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets, while Akash Deep and Siraj ended up with two apiece. Australia declared with seven wickets down, setting India a target of 275 to win.