Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:03 IST, December 18th 2024

'Let Him Bowl...': Kohli DISAGREES With Rohit Over Siraj's Bowling Side | WATCH

Australian batter Travis Head has been the thorn in India's flesh in recent times and his wicket at Brisbane was crucial.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kohli gives crucial advice to Rohit | Image: X (@toxify_v18)

Australian batter Travis Head has been the thorn in India's flesh in recent times and his wicket at Brisbane was crucial on Wednesday during the final day of the third Test. Head was looking aggressive despite his side reeling in the second essay. Just when Head was looking set, Virat Kohli disagreed with Indian captain Rohit Sharma , who wanted Mohammed Siraj to bowl round the wicket. Kohli asked Rohit to allow him to bowl from over the wicket with a scramble seam before having a word with the bowler. Off the very next ball, Head was dismissed. He perished for 17 off 19 balls. 

ALSO READ: Live Cricket Score - India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Updates

WATCH VIDEO

CONVO BETWEEN ROHIT, KOHLI AND SIRAJ

Rohit to Siraj: “Where are you bowling from?”

Siraj: “Over the stumps.”

Rohit: “Bowling over the stumps will make it easier for the batter to open up his stance.”

Virat to Rohit: “No, no, let him bowl from over the stumps. If he bowls that scrambled seam delivery, there’s a higher chance of getting him out. He’s right (Siraj). Set the square leg a bit deeper for the inswing and let him bowl at the stumps.”

ALSO READ: Here's What Happens To India's WTC Fortunes If 3rd Test Ends In A Draw

Meanwhile, India have got back in the game miraculously. After being bundled out for 260, the Indian pacers helped them bounce back with quick wickets. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets, while Akash Deep and Siraj ended up with two apiece. Australia declared with seven wickets down, setting India a target of 275 to win. 

The series is currently locked at 1-1. India won the opening Test at Perth and then Australia bounced back with a win at Adelaide. With a session to go in the third Test, India need 267 still to win. This may go down to the wire. 

Updated 10:09 IST, December 18th 2024

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.