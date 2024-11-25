LOBBIES in Australian Team? Michael Vaughan, Adam Gilchrist Appalled by Josh Hazlewood's Comment

IND VS AUS: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood's post-match comment has sparked a debate already about division in the team. Following the humiliating 295-run loss at Perth, Hazlewood has blamed the batters for the poor show during the first Test.

‘Guess the batters are just sticking to what they do’

“I guess the batters are just sticking to what they do, their preparation, they’ll have a hit in the morning and talk around plans of how what happened the first innings, how they can negate that and move forward and improve on that,” Hazlewood said to the media.

Stunned by the remark, former English captain Michael Vaughan has said that he is appalled by Hazlewood's comment.

‘I’m staggered by that’

“I must admit, I’m staggered by that. Josh Hazlewood is a great bowler, terrific team member. Publicly, I’ve never heard an Australian come out and kind of divide the camp into batters and bowlers,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

Not just Vaughan, former Australian great Adam Gilchrist was also shocked to hear Hazlewood's comment.

‘There is potentially a divided change room’

“That to me tells me there is potentially a divided change room. I don’t know if there is. I might be reading too much into that,” Adam Gilchrist.

India have moved to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after completing a monumental 295-run win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opening Test.